Scuderia Ferrari is active at its home circuit: in fact, a test with the SF-21 is underway on the Fiorano track. At the wheel of the red car is Oliver Bearman, the British driver from the Ferrari Driver Academy, who will be called upon to drive the Haas VF-23 in the FP1 of the Mexican GP.

The 18-year-old from Chelmsford, Italian and German Formula 4 champion in 2021, has been part of the FDA since last year and this year he contested the Formula 2 championship with the Prema single-seater, winning four victories (two in Baku, one in Barcelona and Monza, after taking three pole positions and two fastest laps. With only the Abu Dhabi round remaining at the end of the season, Oliver is sixth in the general classification.

Oliver Bearman, Ferrari SF21, during the Fiorano test to obtain the Superlicence

Photo by: Ferrari

The boy is called to cover a distance of 300 km to obtain authorization to drive the Haas, as Oliver has not achieved the points needed to obtain the F1 Superlicence.

The test is very probative because it allows Bearman to gain the necessary confidence with a hybrid single-seater before making his debut in Mexico City.

Haas has chosen him as a rookie driver who will also be seen on the track in Abu Dhabi, where the young Ferrari driver will be called to the double appointment: F1 in FP1 and then the last two rounds of F.2.

At Yas Marina there will also be Robert Shwartzman, the Cavallino test driver, who will be called to drive the SF-23.

