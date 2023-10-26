In the Mexican GP, ​​Ferrari does not consider aerodynamic efficiency important, but reliability is a priority. The circuit dedicated to the Rodriguez brothers is located in the capital on a plateau at 2,200 meters above sea level so the technicians have to deal with particularly rarefied air.

The cooling of the 066/10 power unit and the braking system were the main elements taken into consideration in the preparation of the second trip of the triple after Austin: the bonnet was opened to the maximum. There are only six slits for heat venting but they have very dilated gills.

Last year the Scuderia was forced to significantly reduce engine power because the cooling system was inadequate and the red team had a disappointing weekend: the lesson of 2022 with the F1-75 will hopefully be useful and the The expectation is to have adapted the system to the actual needs of a circuit located at high altitude, because at least on paper the track with the three long straights should adapt to the characteristics of the SF-23.

After Carlos Sainz’s third place achieved thanks to the disqualification of Lewis Hamilton and the exclusion of Charles Leclerc due to his pad being too worn like on Mercedes, Ferrari has the ambition of keeping Stella from second place in the Constructors’ World Championship and, therefore, must recover points on the black arrows.

