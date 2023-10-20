Five races to aim for the main objective of the 2023 season, namely second place in the Constructors’ classification. Ferrari currently occupies third position, twenty-eight points behind Mercedes, after losing eight points at the end of the weekend in Qatar.

Hamilton and Russell will be able to count on a modified surface this weekend, but there will be no time to evaluate it in the usual long-runs on Friday as Austin is a sprint weekend.

“It will be crucial to start with a good setup basis” commented Leclerc, and moreover the engineers will be asked to choose the setup after just sixty minutes of free practice.

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari

Ferrari is focused on Mercedes, and it couldn’t be otherwise, but an interested eye is also dedicated to the progress of McLaren, currently 79 points behind the Scuderia. The partial balance of the last three races is 104 to 70 in favor of the Papaya single-seaters, but Carlos Sainz doesn’t seem worried too much.

“I believe that if there are no withdrawals, the objective is within our reach – commented Sainz – even if this does not mean that we will finish ahead of McLaren in most of the races remaining at the end of the season”.

“Today they are the only ones who can bother Red Bull, but we need confirmation from the track, given that we have seen sudden drops in performance.”

For Sainz, the last five races will represent a good opportunity to defend himself from Leclerc and Norris in the drivers’ championship standings, but for Carlos there is also more, given that the date on which the talks that will lead to the signing of the renewal will begin is getting closer and closer. with the Scuderia.

“I have always said that I am happy where I am now – reiterated the Spaniard – and if I am happy with the work I do then I know that I will be able to give the best of myself”.

