In the technical bulletin that will be issued by the FIA ​​on Friday morning to inform journalists of the changes that the teams will have made for the United States GP, Ferrari will limit itself to “nothing new for this event”. The Scuderia has no solutions to debut in Austin, although in the summer it was said that the latest update would be seen in Texas.

The wind tunnel is occupied exclusively with the development work of next year’s single-seater and the Cavallino aerodynamicists have no longer worked on the SF-23 since the summer break.

This does not mean that the staff directed by Enrico Cardile did not decide on a red suitable for the selective route that Hermann Tilke had designed in Texas with large differences in height and, above all, a very disconnected surface despite repeated attempts to remove the humps.

The tuning difficulty will be precisely in finding the right height from the ground to find the greatest aerodynamic load with the bottom without running the risk of ruining the skate or triggering porpoising. Obviously on Carlos Sainz’s engine the tank and fuel system will be replaced after the petrol leak found in Lusail before the start of the Doha race and which prevented the Spaniard from lining up regularly on the grid.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz drivers of Scuderia Ferrari

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari has five events to recover from Mercedes the 28 points that separate them from second place in the Constructors’ World Championship, after a Qatar GP which represented a step backwards compared to the three previous races in which the Cavallino had begun a powerful recovery of points.

Also in Austin the weekend format will be that of the Sprint race with a single free practice session on Friday followed by qualifying on the same day. The American route is well known and does not represent unknowns, so it will be essential to have carried out a good simulation job for the SF-23 decision. It will not have new parts, but small aerodynamic adaptations to the well-known medium-duty packaging.

Much attention is also paid to the rotation of engines that are starting to have many kilometers on their backs. The American track is convincing for the power unit and the cooler one will be used.

