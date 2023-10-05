The 2023 Ferrari Esports Series is ready for its final round, which will be held live on Twitch Saturday 14 October. The best 12 drivers, coming from the regional stages, will compete for the final victory and to earn the chance to join the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team.

Since the first qualifying phase in July, drivers from Europe, America and Asia-Pacific have competed in Assetto Corsa and Assetto Corsa Competizione to win a place in the Regional Final. In September, the top 24 drivers from each region once again took to the track to prove they were ready for a place in the final event. Now the best 12 of them will compete in the Grand Final in October.

Below is the complete list of drivers from each Region:

Americas: https://esportsseries.ferrari.com/tournaments/americas-finals/finals

Europe: https://esportsseries.ferrari.com/tournaments/eu-finals/finals

APAC: https://esportsseries.ferrari.com/tournaments/apac-finals/finals

At the conclusion of the 2023 Ferrari Esports Series, two live shows are planned: Saturday 7 October, for a recap of the Regional Finals, and Saturday 14 October for the Grand Final. The entire program and all information is available on the 2023 Ferrari Esports Series website Who.

In addition to the dream of being able to join the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team, the winner will also receive a Thrustmaster T818 Ferrari SF1000 Simulator and Ferrari merchandise, while the top three classified in the Regional Final will each receive the Thrustmaster T.Racing Scuderia Ferrari Edition-DTS – Gaming Headset and other Ferrari merchandise.