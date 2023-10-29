Ferrari’s pole position was not in the air, the full front row had not been taken into account even by the most optimistic of the Scuderia fans. The raw material was missing, namely the simulation of a fast lap in the FP3 session, which both Sainz and Leclerc failed due to traffic problems. We thus arrived at qualifying in the dark, without any real reference regarding the potential of the two Ferraris. “Strangely I was quite optimistic after FP3 – commented Frederic Vasseur after the checkered flag which gave the Scuderia its sixth pole position of the season – we had had to interrupt the simulation lap but up to that point we had a good pace. However, the question of the third sector remained, we didn’t know how we would get to that stretch, whether with tires still in good condition or not”.

Sainz and Leclerc prepared Q3 impeccably, but although everything was executed in the best possible way, the one-two wasn’t in the cards. The first confirmation of how unexpected the verdict was came a few minutes after the checkered flag, when Leclerc and Sainz took off their helmets to move on to the weigh-in procedure. The two looked at each other, almost in disbelief, with Carlos whispering in a low voice “we found eight tenths!”. Sainz was referring to the margin between Q2 and Q3. Between the second and third qualifying rounds Verstappen lowered his time by 0″362, Hamilton by 0″117, Ricciardo by 0″324. The two Ferrari drivers went much further, with an improvement of 0″735 in the case of Leclerc (sixth in Q2) and a good 1″149 for Sainz, only ninth in the second round. What played in Cavallino’s favour? Definitely the track temperature.

For a Ferrari that suddenly put the tires in the perfect operating window there was a Red Bull that left something on the road at the crucial moment. “Both in Q1 and Q2 everything went quite well, but in Q3 the car slipped a little more – commented Verstappen – on this track sliding involves an immediate increase in tire temperature, and when you get to the third sector you don’t have plus the ideal grip”.

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, il pole man Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

The two sets of new softs were crucial

The general management of the two days regarding ‘tyres’ also played to Ferrari’s advantage. Sainz and Leclerc arrived in Q2 with 4 sets of new softs still available, the ideal situation to be able to have two new sets in Q3. Together with the Scuderia tandem, only Verstappen and Ricciardo were able to make four consecutive ‘runs’ on new tyres, and it is no coincidence that they were the top four in the final classification. “Having two new sets in Q3 was an advantage – confirmed Vasseur – Charles and Carlos managed to fine-tune the lap, it was crucial to understand how much you could push in the first sector without arriving with overheated tires in the final stretch. This was probably the difference, which was also important for fine-tuning the approach to Turn 1.”

In Q1 and Q2 the two Ferrari drivers confirmed that they had no particular problems in the third sector, and in Q3 Leclerc and Sainz pushed hard, finding in Charles’ case two tenths plus both in the first section and in T2 and another three in the last sector. Verstappen was unable to make the same progression, losing the front row by 40 thousandths and pole by a tenth. “I admit I was surprised by the final result – commented Leclerc – it’s not the first pole position we’ve achieved this year, but on all the other occasions we were competitive already in Q1, we were aware of having the potential to be able to challenge for pole position . Today until Q3 I really had no idea, but in the final session I managed to put it all together, and the lap time came. So yes, it was a nice surprise.”

“I hadn’t done a good lap yet – commented Carlos – then suddenly in Q3, despite having almost lost the car between turns 8 and 9, I saw the lap time of 1’17”2 on the display, and I said to myself : ‘where does this come from?’. There is still something that escapes us, our single-seater when we run with little fuel, soft tires and in good grip conditions, suddenly comes to life. Then with more fuel and used tyres, it becomes more complicated.”

