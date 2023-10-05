Lusail’s unknowns are unusual: the Qatar GP circuit is considered by the FIA ​​to be new because the surface was resurfaced, the pits were moved and the curbs were redesigned, so all the data from the race held in 2021 can be dismissed as not very significant and reliable.

Not only that, but the information that comes to us from Doha indicates prohibitive temperatures: with the sun today they reached 43 degrees, while at night it will drop to around 27 degrees. The only free practice session on Friday and the Shootout Sprint on Saturday will be held in full light, while qualifying, the Sprint Race and the Race will take place at night.

The teams, therefore, will have to adapt the cooling systems with different solutions as temperatures vary. Already in the winning weekend in Singapore, Ferrari had diversified the hot air vents: in FP1, in fact, the bonnet openings were only four with a greater depth and, above all, they also partially extended to the upper part of the bellies, while for on evening outings there were six gills, but with decidedly less open vents to recover some aerodynamic efficiency.

In Doha this last aspect will be important because the track is fast and attention to these details could also have an impact on performance and reliability. The braking system itself will be revised between free practice and the rest of the event.

We remind you that after FP1 the cars will enter the restrictions of the parc fermé which will lock down the cars so the Shootout Sprint qualification will be the most difficult to face from an environmental point of view.

