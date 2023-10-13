It will be the stage of the Mugello International Autodrome, within the program of the Finali Mondiali, that will decide the winners of the Ferrari Challenge Europe for the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell Am classes in the last two races of the season with over 65 registered participants.

In fact, both Franz Engstler (Charles Pozzi GT Racing) in the Trofeo Pirelli Am and Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo -Herter Racing) in the Coppa Shell arrive in Scarperia with the title already in their pocket, both authors of an extraordinary season which allowed them to become champions already in the mid-September event at Spa-Francorchamps.

The most anticipated challenge is the one that will be experienced in the main class of the Prancing Horse single-make series. The two young contenders Eliseo Donno (Radicci Automobili) and Thomas Fleming (HR Owen FF Corse) arrive in Tuscany separated by 19 points.

With 34 points still up for grabs, the Briton, fresh from three victories and a second place in the last four races, will try to put further pressure on the Salento rider, the current leader, who has shown all his class over the course of the year by signing five victories and eight podiums.

Experienced drivers such as Max Mugelli (CDP Eureka Competition) and young talents such as Bence Valint (Rossocorsa – Ferrari Budapest), already a winner at Misano, will try to enter the two-way contest.

The Trofeo Pirelli Am already has a winner in Engstler, as anticipated, but also a runner-up in Hanno Laskowski (Emil Frey Sportivo), who cannot be displaced from the place of honor.

The competition promises to be heated to join Axel Sartingen on the Coppa Shell podium, with Manuela Gostner (CDP – MP Racing), Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm – Scuderia GT), Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing), Roger Grouwels (Kroymans Race Art) and Ernst Kirchmayr (Gohm – Baron Motorsport) achieved just 31 points.

Title all to be won, finally, in the Coppa Shell Am. In the last round of Spa-Francorchamps, Motohiko Isozaki (Cornes Motors Shiba), thanks to a victory and a second place, reached the top of the standings to the detriment of the Singaporean driver , Kirk Baerwaldt (Kessel Racing), who now follows with 14 points behind. Henrik Kamstrup (Formula Racing) and Giuseppe Ramelli (Rossocorsa – Pellin Racing) are also mathematically still in contention, 31 and 32 points from the top.

Last act of North America

Thirty competitors of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli North America are ready to compete on the historic Mugello circuit in the week of the Ferrari World Finals.

With 34 points still up for grabs – 15 for victory, one for pole and one for fastest lap for each race – Mark Kurzejewski (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) has mathematically clinched the Trofeo Pirelli title with a 47-point lead before of the event that will conclude the season. Kurzejewski won six out of 12 races, as well as achieving three second places and one third, five pole positions and two fastest laps.

However, the title of the Trofeo Pirelli Am class is yet to be awarded. Justin Rothberg (Ferrari of Palm Beach) is at the top of the ranking, thanks to a roadmap that has seen him score four successes. Rothberg arrives at Mugello with a 31-point advantage over Tony Davis (Continental AutoSports), first at Road Atlanta and Montreal. Brian Cook (Ferrari of Seattle) is third in the standings, but does not have the points necessary to close the gap on the two top competitors.

Also entered at Mugello are Michael Mathes (Ferrari of Central New Jersey), Homestead winner Marc Muzzo (Ferrari of Ontario), Michael Porter (Ferrari of Seattle), Omar Balkissoon (Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale), Brian Kaminskey (Ferrari of Long Island) and McKade Wang (Ferrari of Vancouver).

Cameron Root (Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo) took advantage of his victory at Road America to extend his lead over David Voronin (Foreign Cars Italia) to 17 points. This season, Root also reached the top step of the podium in the second race held at Homestead, as well as obtaining four consecutive second places.

Second in the ranking is Voronin, who won at Road Atlanta as well as having achieved successes in Montreal and Sonoma. Sureel Chokski (Ferrari of Denver), winner at Homestead and Montreal, is also in contention for the title, albeit 22 points behind the leader.

Al via anche Rey Acosta (The Collection), Frank Szezesniak (Ferrari of Austin), Thor Haugen (Ferrari Westlake), Yahn Bernier (Ferrari of Seattle), Matt Dalton (Ferrari of Long Island) e John Viskup (Boardwalk Ferrari).

Three drivers are in the running for the Coppa Shell-Am title. Lisa Clark (Ferrari Beverly Hills) is currently leading with 19 points thanks to the victory recorded at Homestead, to which were added those in Montreal and in the most recent race at Road America. Clark also captured the Ladies Cup with a score of 180 points.

Bruce Cleveland (Ferrari Silicon Valley), on the top step of the podium in Sonoma and in the first round of Road America, is second in the standings. Dan Cornish (Ferrari of Austin), who is not currently registered for the event, has instead achieved successes at COTA and Montreal, and is 28 points behind.

Also participating in the Italian weekend are Road Atlanta winner Roger Monteforte (Ferrari of Central New Jersey), Steve Check (Ferrari of Rancho Mirage), Jeffrey Nunberg (Ferrari of Central New Jersey), Dana Goodwin (Ferrari of Newport Beach), Lancy Cawley (Ferrari of Atlanta) and Al Hegy (Ferrari of Newport Beach).