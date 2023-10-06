Prepare for the last events of the current season by combining physical training with fun and team spirit, testing yourself in various outdoor sports disciplines: from beach volleyball to padel, from rowing to cycling.

They are the cornerstones of the training camp which involved the official Ferrari Competizioni GT drivers who met in the Italian capital.

Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen, protagonists in the FIA ​​WEC season with the Hypercar 499P, met in the Eternal City with Alessio Rovera, Giancarlo Fisichella, and Robert Shwartzman, who in 2023 has debuted in GT racing and continued his career as a reserve driver for Scuderia Ferrari.

Ferrari Competizioni GT driver training

Photo by: Ferrari

For all the officials of the Prancing Horse not involved in competitive activities on the track these days, the meeting was an opportunity to follow an ad hoc program, taken care of in every detail by the Med-Ex professionals.

Not only exercise in the gym and tests aimed at the functional evaluation of athletes, but also many experiences to be enjoyed in the open air in a season, the first glimpse of autumn, in which Rome offers enchanting days.

Cycling in the area surrounding Lake Bracciano, paddling on the Tiber river, yoga sessions, padel and beach volleyball games, technique sessions with the soccer ball at the Aniene Rowing Club.

Ferrari Competizioni GT driver training, Miguel Molina

Photo by: Ferrari