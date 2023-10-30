You know it or you don’t, but Ferrari is back in the top class of Endurance racing. Not even a little bit, because in their debut year they immediately won the 24 Hours of Le Mans. They did this with the 499P, a hybrid in the Le Mans Hypercar class… And you can now have that car registered in your own name.

Including pit crew

Ferrari has pulled the curtain on the 499P Modificata and indeed: it looks just like the Le Mans-winning racing car. Under the skin you will find the same powertrain consisting of a 3.0-liter V6 engine at the center and an electric motor on the rear axle… Although Ferrari has tickled a few things for your pleasure. The electric motor does not have to wait until a speed of 190 km/h to intervene – as determined by the FIA ​​race management – but releases its 272 horsepower from a standstill. Together with the petrol engine, it delivers 707 hp to the four wheels, unless you activate the specially developed overtaking mode. Then you get 870 hp available for seven seconds.

These adjustments do have an unpleasant consequence, because they mean that the 499P Modificata no longer complies with FIA regulations. In concrete terms, this means that you are not allowed to participate in any official racing class with this device, although Ferrari does promise to spoil you if you show up with it during their own brand races. This way you can use the official Ferrari pit crew for two years… And all for the price of 5.1 of your hard-earned millions.