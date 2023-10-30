Fernando Almada died at the age of 94, according to the National Association of Actors, which announced the news of his death this morning, since the actor was one of its members. He is best remembered for his appearance in Mexican films from the Cine de Oro era, as well as being one of the actors who participated in more films of what became known as the Mexican “western.”

As of midday this Monday, the causes of his death had not yet been reported, as his family had not made a public statement.

Of the Almada brothers, Alejandro was the youngest, since he was born seven years after Mario, however, on the screen they made a great connection, since they were the only ones in the family who dedicated themselves to the world of entertainment, after they had been very young since they were very young. They left their native Sonora to try their luck in the capital, which They came not to act, but to work in the nightclub that was owned by their father, Mr. Ricardo Almada, known as the “Cabaret Señorial.”

Alejandro was the first to debut as an actor, while Mario tried his luck as a producer, it was not until 1963 when his older brother joined him to appear in front of the screen, when he had to replace the actor Bruno Rey, who co-starred in “The Witch Riders” with Don Alejandro.

