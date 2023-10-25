The class of 2003 scores the decisive goal and launches the Blaugrana into first place in the group with maximum points

Lewandowski, Gavi and Pedri sitting in the stands. On the pitch there is space for the talents of the cantera, who dominate for an hour against Shakhtar despite an average age of just over 23 years. Barcelona, ​​driven by Ferran Torres (his goal that unlocked the match) and Fermin Lopez (a goal and two posts), won 2-1 against the Ukrainians. The Blaugrana thus maintain first place with full points in group H, +6 from Shakhtar and Porto, who are playing Antwerp this evening.

THE MATCH

The man of the match is Fermin Lopez, born in 2003: in the 27th minute he hits the post, but Ferran Torres arrives on the rebound and volleys it past Riznyk. 8 minutes pass and again Fermin, who duets with Gundogan, receives the ball in the midfield: dribbling on Azarov, right-footed from the edge and the ball hits the post and then goes behind the goalkeeper. The Ukrainians go haywire and are unable to react, starting the second half along the lines of the first. Felix comes close to scoring with a header, Fermin hits another post and scores with a header but in an offside position. In the middle, however, Barça’s defense falls asleep: the 21-year-old Sudakov is good at taking advantage of it, who in the 62nd minute cuts centrally and, one-on-one with Ter Stegen, doesn’t make a mistake. In the last quarter of an hour there is space again for Marc Guiu, who already scored last weekend. Making his debut in the Champions League, the 17-year-old has no way of repeating himself, also because Barça suffers in the end and closes down to defend the lead. The match ends 2-1, with the Catalans confirming themselves at the top of Group H, with 9 points.

