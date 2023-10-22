After the double lead in the first half, in the second half the Lazio team closed the gap with a penalty from Soulè before rushing forward for a draw which Marchizza wasted just moments before the final whistle

Matteo Dalla Vite

22 October – BOLOGNA

Very sweaty, especially in the second half, but it is the eighth useful result in a row that brings the rossoblù into a temporary seventh place on par with Roma: Bologna – who only lost the first match of the championship at home against Milan – reduces their ambitions of Frosinone within three minutes of the first half but then suffers quite a bit because Di Francesco’s team, initially less brilliant than previous performances, becomes itself in the second half. First Ferguson, then De Silvestri with a clever, intelligent and well-timed header opened the box for Frosinone who, however, experienced a very different recovery compared to the first half: a drop by the rossoblù allowed Soulé to score a penalty ( initially not assigned by Doveri) and ignite the second half, even if in the end Marchizza wasted the 2-2 and Frosinone was left with ten men due to the double yellow for Mazzitelli. Bologna was momentarily seventh and Frosinone should not take away anything from the progress made to date: a team that has good and precise directives and that, at Dall’Ara, found the right awakening only in the second half.

BOLOGNA SHOW

—

Thiago chooses the team announced for days (with Saelemaekers for the first time since 1′), Di Francesco puts Oyono in place of Lirola: Bologna attacks with the “False Nine” Zirkzee and there is obviously also Matias Soulé, two boys who consider class shots are natural. The start of the match, in front of over 26,000 spectators (of which 1500 from Frosinone), is a half and a half, in the sense that no one prevails: Bologna keeps the ball, Frosinone presses high to win it back even with six men. There is a will to prevail but also study, parity of shots, one of which is attempted by Freuler (13′) with Turati absolutely attentive. Saelemaekers is Bologna’s added man: by centralizing he goes to look for plays also from the sub forward and to create the numerical superiority that Soulé tries to create on the other side, watched by sight and also by man. Frosinone’s play comes from Oyono in the 17th minute: Calafiori is taken out in the area, but a weak shot that Skorupski takes easily. The advantage that unlocks comes in the 19th minute: continued and reasoned action by Bologna starting from Orsolini, passing by the marker Ferguson, Zirkzee looking for Freuler, pinball ball that ends up with Saelemaekers, shot and deflection in front of goal by the Scot for the second goal. Not much passes and Frosinone melts away: cross from the left by Lykogiannis, free-flight by Turati who leaves the door open for a very intelligent header from outside the area by Lollo De Silvestri: 2-0 to be framed in 3′. Furthermore, in the 30th minute, Orsolini entered the area with Turati who blocked his path to 3-0. Frosinone reacts in the 32nd minute (Soulé’s shot from outside the area, just over) and in the 41st minute with a free kick from Mazzitelli which Skorupski returns wide.

TRY DAZN FOR 3 MONTHS AT €19.90 PER MONTH THEN €40.99, WITHOUT CONSTRAINTS, ONLY UNTIL SUNDAY

penalty and red

—

In the second half, Di Francesco passes Baez and Cuni for Garritano and Cheddira and finds a penalty that causes discussion in the 15th minute: in a swerve in the area, Beukema impacts Cuni, Doveri gives nothing initially then Valeri calls him back to the VAR and a penalty is taken which Soulé converted for 2-1 to the left of Skorupski. It’s been another Frosinone for a few minutes now, while Bologna returned from the break less tough than they showed before: Orsolini throws away a counterattack in the 23rd minute, Ndoye has a close-range shot saved by Turati, then Frosinone remains in ten for the double yellow for Mazzitelli. Marchizza comes close to making it 2-2 at the end but in the end Bologna gets their eighth useful result in a row which is worth – momentarily – seventh place.

October 22, 2023 (modified October 22, 2023 | 5:08 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED