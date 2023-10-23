New dismissal in the Serie B championship: the Lombard club has decided to change coach after ten matchdays

The Feralpisalò decided to proceed with Stefano’s dismissal Old. The Lombard club, in its first season in Serie B, started the season in a negative way. Coach Vecchi suffers from a problematic start: only one victory, two draws and seven defeats in ten games. Feralpisalò is currently second to last in the standings. The company issued an official statement: “Feralpisalò announces that it has Stefano Vecchi relieved of his duties as coach of the first team. We thank him for the contribution he has made in recent years and for being among the main protagonists of the first, historic promotion to Serie B. His name will remain forever in the history of the Leoni del Garda.”

FOURTH EXEMPTION IN SERIES B – Feralpisalò is the fourth team to change coach at the start of the season. The Lombards follow what has been done in the past few days Bari, Cremonese e Lecco. Feralpisalò has chosen Vecchi’s successor: the new coach will be the former one Hellas Verona Marco Zaffaroni.