Brianna Coppage, a female teacher in the United States, has resigned to focus on producing pornographic content on the OnlyFans application. Photo/Brianna Coppage/Instagram/Facebook

MISSOURI – A female teacher in the United States (US) resigned to focus on producing pornographic content on the OnlyFans application.

This teacher named Brianna Coppage (28) is actually being suspended after her boss discovered the OnlyFans account she ran with her husband.

“I don’t want to fight the school district. I am ready for peace,” Coppage told Messenger about his resignation.

“I knew nothing would be the same if I went back, so it was the best choice,” he said, as reported by the New York Post, Friday (6/10/2023).

Coppage, a first- and second-year English teacher at St. Clair High School, was suspended Sept. 27 after school district officials learned about his embarrassing side hustle, which angered the community.

“I don’t want the school to continue to get hate,” he told the news outlet about his decision to withdraw.

“I want students’ education to return to normal, they deserve to have a good year.”

Coppage said she was motivated to launch her OnlyFans account over the summer to supplement her measly salary as an educator—which was $42,000 last year, according to public records.

Her OnlyFans channel earns between USD 8,000 to USD 10,000 per month, which has at least doubled after reports of her suspension broke.