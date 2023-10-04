That republican ideals are the heritage of the left is one of the great lies of Spanish politics. In the history of our country there has been a good series of proposals, personalities and political events that demonstrate that liberalism or conservatism can have a place alongside the idea of ​​the Republic. Today we once again have reliable proof that the crown is not as related to the right as we think. Today there are many conservatives declaring themselves Republican. And it all has to do with Sánchez’s investiture.

The King’s proposal. The main reason is that the King has proposed the leader of the PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, as a candidate for a new investiture debate in Congress. He does so after the candidacy of the popular leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, ended in failure by not obtaining the necessary majority.

“In accordance with the provisions of article 99.1 of the Constitution, after holding consultations with the representatives designated by the political groups with parliamentary representation, I come to propose His Excellency Mr. Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Casejón as a candidate for the Presidency of the Government,” the monarch communicated.

The critics. As expected, the right has quickly charged against the head of state when proposing the socialist leader, ensuring that he is not obliged to propose anyone and that the most “logical” thing would have been to call elections. There are those who even call for his immediate abdication in the event that an alleged amnesty for pro-independence politicians is approved by Sánchez. Yes, the monarchy, which has always been an almost sacred and untouchable institution for conservatives, has pissed off a certain political side.

“The king is obliged to comply with his constitutional duties, but this does not include believing a liar,” wrote right-wing columnist and opinion leader Alfonso Ussía.

“Felpudo VI”. The criticism has been accompanied by harsh comments, attacks and even insults on social networks, where a dispute is currently taking place. smear campaign against the monarch. “Doormat VI” is Trending on Twitter. “The king cannot change his mind. I insist, if his majesty, King Felipe VI agrees to sign any amnesty law, he must immediately abdicate and go to Lisbon or to hell,” said a user on the social network in a post that has 100,000 likes.

There are some people who even go further and claim that if there were a referendum between monarchy or republic right now, they would vote for the second. “If you allow enemies of Spain to steal Spain from us, I will be the first to vote for a republic. In short, Pedro Sánchez is in charge and decides,” a user pointed out.

“He is no longer my king, for me he is the prince of chocolate cookies,” another blurted out in a published video. “He has signed his own destruction” or “Philip VI is digging the grave of the monarchy”, also they have been another tweets that could have been read throughout the morning. At the moment, these attacks are not being amplified by right-wing media speakers, except for very specific issues, so it could be considered more of a visceral reaction on networks.

I didn’t have much choice in the matter.. Many of these criticisms do not take into account the functioning of the institutions and the Constitution. It must be remembered that, as the Royal House has justified in its statement, since confidence for the investiture has not been granted to the previously proposed candidate and as indicated in section 4 of article 99 of the Constitution, the decision is made in which “successive proposals” of candidates will be processed. Furthermore, it is up to the Congress of Deputies and not the head of State to elect the President of the Government, granting or denying his confidence to the candidate.

The Constitution is clear in this regard: the King must also commission the following political forces in Congress to form a Government, or at least those that show support. This situation would be different if Sánchez did not have the support of “Sumar” or other parties.

Sánchez’s role. For his part, the socialist has accepted the role that has been entrusted to him and will try to form a government. In a recent speech, he has reiterated his opposition to a self-determination referendum, a demand of the independence movement. However, he has emphasized the importance of “generosity” in politics in Catalonia: “Doing politics implies generosity, it implies commitment to your country and logically implies leadership,” he maintained.

Although he has not explicitly mentioned the amnesty, the key that would guarantee Carles Puigdemont’s support for his inauguration, he has described the situation in Catalonia as a “conflict” that must be resolved in the political sphere.

And returning to the doormat, let’s remember that this is not the first time that this domestic object has become a political weapon in this country…

Imagen: Commons

In Xataka | Endogamy reigns in Europe: this family tree shows how all royal families are the same