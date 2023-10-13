“I live for football, I watch all the matches I can and I have been an Inter fan since I was a child even though I played for Juventus, who I respect, and Fiorentina who I really love”

“I live for football, I watch all the matches I can and I have been an Inter fan since I was a child even though I played for Juventus, who I respect, and Fiorentina who I really love.” Felipe Melo, speaking on Radio Serie A, recalled his past. For the umpteenth time, he underlined the difference between the Turin team and the Viola, which will always find a place in his heart. Subsequently, he made no shortage of colorful statements towards the former Inter player De Boer. The Brazilian has always been a Nerazzurri fan.