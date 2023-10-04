Large recalls from several supermarkets, a well-known brand of soap withdrawn

A product gets you into trouble long S e Coop, but not only. The two supermarket chains had to withdraw a product much appreciated by consumers which, however, was declared not to comply with the legal regulations imposed regarding hand soap.

In detail, it would be the brand Blue Fern. The recall occurred as a completely precautionary measure on the part of the manufacturer, regarding different types of liquid hand soap of the brand in question. It appears that the products did not meet the microbiological composition that they should present.

Specifically, this is liquid soap doypack 500 ml and the antibacterial liquid soap with 300 ml dispenser. In addition to these hand soaps, some branded bath and shower gels were also affected by the recall Blue Fernproduced by the company Paglieri Spa.

The supermarkets that have marked the voluntary recall by the manufacturer are not alone long S e Coop but also Iperal, Tiger, Migro e The giant. From what emerged, it seems that the products did not satisfy the microbiological composition that they should instead present.

