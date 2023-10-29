Denpasar Voice – Indonesian National Team Right Back Sandy Walsh suffered another horror injury incident while strengthening his team KV Mechelen in the Belgian League.

Sandy Walsh suffered a serious injury to his leg. Sandy uploaded this moment via his personal Instagram @sandywalsh.

You can see that the 28 year old player’s shoes and socks were covered in blood. Reporting from Suara.com, Sandy Walsh, who was introduced as a starter when KV Mechelen hosted Cercle Brugge, had to be pulled off the field at the end of the first half.

KV Mechelen coach, Steven Defour was forced to withdraw Sandy Walsh from the field seeing Sandy’s impossible condition.

Also Read: Sandy Walsh Frankly Leaks Jordi Amat’s Mission in the Indonesian National Team Squad

After the incident, Sandy Walsh uploaded an update on his condition via Instagram story. Shin Tae-yong’s mainstay player in the Indonesian National Team uploaded a message to his fans regarding his current condition.

Sandy Walsh’s Instagram story upload after suffering a horror injury while strengthening KV Mechelen (source:)

“I’m fine. I’ve got a few stitches, but I’ll be fine. “Thank you for the message,” wrote Sandy Walsh via Instagram story.

This kind of horror injury incident is not the first time for Sandy Walsh. Previously, the player worth IDR 26.07 billion suffered a mild concussion when KV Mechelen played against OH Leuven.

Sandy Walsh’s head collided with Thorsteinsson until blood flowed down his temple.

Until this news was written, there was no information whether Sandy Walsh could return to strengthen the Indonesian National Team in Group F in the 2026 World Cup Qualifications.

Also read: Vietnamese media panics, Sandy Walsh wants to elbow this player if Indonesia plays Vietnam

As reported on the PSSI page, the Indonesian National Team will meet the Iraqi National Team on November 16 for the 2026 World Cup Qualification. (*/Ana AP)