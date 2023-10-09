The Fedez effect on blood donations? If the first positive signs are already being seen on the social channels of Avis Lombardia, in terms of followers and contacts, after the words of awareness uttered by the rapper upon leaving the Fatebenefratelli hospital in Milan, the tangible one on the possible increase in donated blood it will perhaps be possible to see it already at the end of this month, according to the association contacted by Adnkronos Salute. “The appeal launched by Fedez is undoubtedly having positive repercussions – comments Oscar Bianchi, president of Avis Regionale Lombardia – To date we are not able to give numbers, because the donation is not based on emergency emergency activities”.

“The people who are presenting themselves and who will present themselves at the Avis offices in the Lombardy region, and in the rest of the country, will be able to become donors after having been found eligible to donate blood – he explains – Avis in fact bases its business on donors and periodic donations, It is thanks to them that we are able to guarantee national activity and self-sufficiency.” But “without a doubt – underlines Bianchi – the appeals launched by Fedez in recent days have had immediate feedback on our social channels, which are already recording numbers with positive trends both in terms of views and new followers. An initiative, for us of Avis, of primary importance for the donation awareness activity that we carry out on a daily basis, particularly among the 18 to 35 age group. It is by raising awareness among them that we are able to provide continuous support in terms of donated bags”.

Today, concludes the president of Avis Lombardia, “we can say that we see the Fedez effect in these terms, an effect that is truly positive for us. With the hope that it will soon have a response also in terms of donors and donations which we will be able to see starting from the end of the month. An appeal, that of Fedez, to raise awareness of the gift which is really important for us, with the hope of seeing it soon in Avis, as soon as medical treatment allows it “.