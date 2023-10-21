The Quevedo family has suffered many hardships since arriving in Madrid. Even though they thought they would run away from their problems, their lives have been turned upside down. After discovering everything that Lola was hiding, the foundations of the family have shaken again and something in Federico has broken.

“I’ve been feeling strange for days, like something was starting to go wrong in my head,” he confessed to Elena. Despite all the obstacles the Quevedo family has encountered, he believes something else is happening. “I have gaps,” he warned, worried.

Elena, however, seems very calm. Although her husband frequently confuses names and forgets some things, he assures that, after suffering a heart attack, it is normal. “Everything has taken its toll on you,” she told him. Mario’s death and what happened with Malena and Lola have also affected her, but she doesn’t think they should be alarmed. “You don’t need any doctor, you already have me,” Elena stated. Will Federico be in danger?

The truth is that the woman is taking advantage of the situation to take charge and, thus, unseat her husband. What would Federico do if he knew that Crespo was his wife’s lover?