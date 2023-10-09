Peso Pluma, the Mexican singer from Guadalajara who in a very short time became one of the biggest celebrities in the world, saw his safety compromised after receiving alleged threats from organized crime, which is why he had to cancel his performances in Tijuana. , and certain cities in the United States.

The young singer, only 24 years old, finally gave his statements on the matter, in an interview with the American media The New York Times. Despite his fame, Peso Pluma has not escaped the controversies surrounding his music, Well, some of his songs are an apology for organized crime, and although he has been criticized by the public he is aimed at, he has insisted that he writes music for adults.

Regarding the alleged threats from organized crime, Peso Pluma stated that he feels safe, and that he is close to God. “There are many things that are false and many things that are not. I feel safe“said the man from Guadalajara during the interview with The New York Times. “Being close to God is the most important thing, and I think that’s why I feel safe. For me it’s more of a spiritual thing.”

He also confessed the impact on his peace of mind that the surreptitious rise to stardom has represented for him, because if it was surprising for anyone, it was for no one but himself. “Many people don’t know that I have anxiety attacks.”, he opened up during the interview. “It’s very important that people who have mental problems are treated and talked about,” she added.

For his part, Peso Pluma’s manager, George Prajin, confirmed that the singer’s team takes any threat seriously, whether real or fictitious, and that they also take care of “his physical mental health and safety.”

With information from SUN

FS

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions