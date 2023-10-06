After the storm comes the calm, and no one could agree with this more than singer Featherweight.

After passing several weeks between the controversy and the scandal due to the threats he received from a criminal group and which led him to cancel the concert he had scheduled in Tijuana. For this month of October, now the young artist was able to go on stage again, this time to receive his first Latin Billboard.

Last night, the Jalisco native was crowned the absolute winner of the debut artist of the year category and during his acceptance speech he not only dedicated his award to his fans and close friends, but also to Mexico.

Clad in a suit and black glasses, Hassan spoke a few words in front of the camera that showed that despite the success he has had, he continues to be a humble guy: “Thank you my fans who supported me to make this possible. I want to thank my group of musicians, my management team, who for the first time trusted me,” he said.

The message continued and in addition to mentioning one of the most important people in his life, his best friend Jasiel Nuñez, he also said he was grateful to the country that has given him so much: “Long live Mexico!” assistants.

As if that were not enough, the “Lady Gaga” singer also won the award for Best Song of the Year thanks to the song “She Dances Sole”, where he collaborates with the group Eslabón Armado and with whom he appeared in the picture, thus ending the rumors that there was some kind of rivalry between them.

