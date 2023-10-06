One of the most important parties in Latin music is the delivery of the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards, which began with a blue carpet along which important personalities paraded, who this Thursday night will witness great moments, such as the tribute to Jenni Rivera.

Among the first to arrive is Justin Quiles, who will be in charge of opening the show with his hit “Fiesta loca” and he said he was ready for it. Jacqueline Bracamontes also arrived wearing a beautiful olive green dress and excitedly explained that she will be the host of the night, which was a great commitment. She also assured that people will see a great show tonight. Finally, she posed with her husband Martín Fuentes and with three of her five daughters dressed in pink.

Tini arrived sexy and in black, who will also sing at night, and although she assured that she is alone in love at the moment, she feels very lucky professionally because her 2023-2024 tour will close in the United States. Myke Towers made an appearance with a somewhat extravagant costume, which she finished off with a scarf covering her face, she commented that she will sing Ella’s hit Lala tonight.

Maite Perroni dressed in a simple but elegant red dress, escorted by Christian Chávez and Christopher Uckermann, walked down that blue carpet and noted that she was very happy to have returned to the stage with her colleagues.

“We feel more mature, we are giving a quality show that we have wanted to do for a long time and we have a lot of fun,” said Christian.

Honoring her nickname “queen bee”, Chiquis Rivera arrived at the event in a tight yellow and gold dress, and took the time to point out that she is celebrating 10 years of her career, but what made that night special is the presentation she would make. along with Los Sebastianes and Caliber 50, because it was in tribute to his mother Jenni Rivera.

“My mother would be saying ‘that’s my daughter!’, I feel very mature and fulfilled, I think that’s what a mother wants to see,” Chiquis declared.

Danilo Carrera also passed by, who that night will present an award and thus confirm his return to Telemundo.

Bad Bunny dressed in white, but without the extravagance that characterizes him, pointed out that he is nominated in 15 categories, which is the result of 10 years of work doing unique things.

“I am grateful to the people who listen to my music, the album A summer without you is very special to me, and the way people embraced it makes me feel grateful because they made it theirs,” declared the Bad Rabbit.

He also explained that he had been wanting to record a song with Grupo Frontera for a long time, since many of the songs on his playlist were from this group, so he proposed this collaboration to them and when they said yes, he immediately started writing the song. A x100to topic, he also said he was nervous about his upcoming participation in Saturday Night Live on October 21.

One of the consecrated women is Olga Tañón, but she still said she felt nervous about being there and said that this is a career in which you should never feel comfortable if you don’t want failure, and she also admitted her admiration for Bad Bunny and Karol G.

Los Ángeles Azules also arrived at this celebration excited to receive an award for their career and participate singing alongside Ximena Sariñana, admitting that an important factor in their success is that their songs gained new strength thanks to the collaborations they have made.

Dressed in an immaculate white Dolce&Gabbana dress, Karol G arrived ready to celebrate some of the 13 nominations in which she can win, in addition to being grateful for the fact that she will receive the Spirit of Hope Award for her social work that she does with her Con Cora Foundation .

“Every time I go on the plane I think that so many blessings have a reason, I believe a lot in the circle of life and that in some way you have to return how much you have received,” said Karol G.

Pepe Aguilar arrived alone but happy because it will be the first time he will sing at these awards and he will do so alongside Marc Anthony. He was also accompanied by his dog El Gordo who, he said, fills his empty nest now that his children are grown.

Featherweight, nominated in 15 categories and 20 times, said he felt honored to be nominated with his colleagues and confessed that he really wants to collaborate especially with one of them.

“Benito (Bad Bunny), one hundred percent, is a very talented person. I met him at Coachella and I feel that very good things can come of things if we work together,” declared Featherweight

One of the last to walk the blue carpet was the socialite, businesswoman and DJ Paris Hilton, wearing a spectacular green dress. She said that it was the first time she was present at these awards and that it was an honor to have been invited.

Farruko, Alyn Mujica, Los Sebastianes, Julia Gama, Paris Hilton, Grupo Frontera, Sofía Reyes, Nadia Ferreira, Beéle, Eslabón Armado, among other stars, walked the carpet of this great event, held at the Watsco Center in Miami.

