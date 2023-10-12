Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, known as Featherweight or the Double P In the music industry, he has become one of the most distinguished artists in the genre of the so-called corridos tumbados, reason enough for his name to appear in the headlines of many media outlets.

On this occasion, the singer is on everyone’s lips after being caught in his new cara Lamborghini, walking through the streets of Miami, while listening to Luis Miguel’s romantic song “Si Nos Dejan.”

On social networks, several followers of Peso Pluma They have assured that the young man is “happy and in love“, reason enough for the singer to be playing romantic music. In this sense, it is worth remembering that he has been romantically linked to the Argentine singer Nicki Nicole, however, neither of them has confirmed any type of love relationship.

What they did share is that they shared a tender moment at Billboard 2023 where they went on stage together and it was to this event that both singers arrived together in the same car driven by Double P with Luis Miguel in the background.

YC

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions