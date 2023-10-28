Peso Pluma celebrated singing in his hometown this Friday night at the Tres de Marzo Stadium as part of his “Doble P” tour. He proved to be a prophet in his land, bringing together more than 25 thousand people, a figure that he himself revealed at the beginning of the evening after performing songs such as “Rubicon” y “Zapata”.

“I’m happy to be home,” said Hassan, his real name. It should be noted that the official figure was 26 thousand attendees.

“You can’t imagine what it’s like for us to be here at the Tres de Marzo Stadium in Guadalajara. Who wants to get bellicose tonight and sing corridos?” he asked the audience, generating without thinking a great affirmative response. “I was little when I came to this field,” he confessed, so seeing it full but at his concert represented a dream come true.

“Welcome to the most warlike concert you have ever come to,” Peso Pluma reiterated after having invited Jasiel Núñez to the stage with whom he performed “Bipolar”, “Lagunas” and “Rosa Pastel”then left Jasiel alone on stage to have his own moment with the audience.

“A preview of tonight is that (Jasiel) is not the only special guest, because we are at my house, ca…” So Double P welcomed Tony Shock with whom he played “New life”, a song written by this musician, which is part of his recent album “Génesis”. “We must support new talents, I entrust it to them,” said Hassan.

When the chords of “The war”, the rain started, but that didn’t matter, the audience was already in tune with the evening. “I’m also going to get wet like you,” Hassan said. He also performed with Gera MX, “Fair in the envelope”“I appreciate that he is my friend,” he highlighted. And she also rang “Chanel” which he originally sings with Becky G, also gave way to “The morras”.

The stage had a screen in the center and two on the sides, the cold fire also stood out to set the mood for the evening, on the stage there was a great party since the musicians and dancers moved around it with great freedom. The second block of the night began with “The Hawk” y “The Sparrowhawk II” where he invited his cousin Tito Doble P to sing, since he is the author of the piece, as well as of “Dembow war” y “Always pending”. “He is part of the family, of the project and above all he is my blood,” said Hassan, who reiterated that his cousin has developed several of the songs that are on the popularity list with her project Peso Pluma.

The drizzle left and the concert continued with songs like “His House”, “The Blue” and “Moon”, among other. Doble P also invited the Dominican urban singer, El Alfa, to the stage, with whom he sang “Plebada”“With great humility, Mexico, I love you, I am on a tour of the United States, but where I have felt the most affection is from you,” said El Alfa. He also invited Double P to Ryan Castro who played “Burn” and it also sounded “Rhythm of Medallo”.

But the night still had more surprises to unfold because Doble P sang his most important hits like Qlona that originally sings with Karol G, the chords of my also sounded“The Baby Remix”the “BZRP music sessions 55” and of course, “Lady Gaga”among others.

CT

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions