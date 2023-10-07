Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, better known as Peso Pluma, born in Guadalajara, has achieved various recognitions as an artist of the regional Mexican genre.

The singer recently announced in an interview with an American media that he suffers from anxiety attacks and considered it important that people who, like him, face this type of situation go to a specialist: “Many people don’t know that I have anxiety attacks ( …) it is very important that people who have mental problems are treated and talk about it,” he said.

Recently the singer was forced to cancel a series of presentations in Tijuana, due to alleged threats from the Nueva Generación Cartel.

And some lyrics of his songs advocate drug trafficking, but fame is what can be most overwhelming, since he is exposed to millions of comments and opinions on social networks.

In addition, he surpassed the Puerto Rican Bad Bunny in the 2023 Billboard Latin Awards, with eight awards and became the most awarded artist of last Thursday night.

The singer also revealed that although his great inspiration in regional music was Chalino Sánchez, he did not identify with that way of dressing.

And Mexicans are generally stigmatized abroad for wearing “boots and a hat,” which is not part of the personality of Peso Pluma, who prefers to use another style of clothing.

“Since I was a child, my favorite genres have always been reggaeton and hip-hop (…) that’s why I don’t wear hats. I don’t wear the boots. I’m not that,” he said.

The young singer, only 24 years old, mentioned that in the future he could do new collaborations with artists like Cardi B, ASAP Rocky and Post Malone.

He also added that something that has him very excited was seeing Taylor Swift’s reaction during her participation at the MTV Video Music Awards. The singer did not stop singing the Guadalajara songs: “I saw Taylor Swift moving her head, dancing to my song (…) we couldn’t even imagine that.”

It should be noted that Peso Pluma is the first Mexican to perform a number in said event.

They show off their love on show

Thursday night, The singer Peso Pluma not only won eight awards at the 2023 Billboard Latin Awards ceremony, he also confirmed his romance with rapper Nicky Nicole. After the countless rumors that have circulated about their courtship, the Mexican and the Argentine surprised their fans by going on stage dressed in white to perform “Por las noches.”

At the end of their participation, the singers were a little romantic in front of the attendees and the cameras, because with a kiss on the forehead, Peso Pluma and Nicki left the place holding hands. Netizens celebrated the union.

