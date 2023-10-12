loading…

Pro-Palestinian demonstrations increase in France, fueling anti-Jewish sentiment. Photo/Reuters

PARIS – French Interior Minister Gerald Damerin banned all pro-Palestinian demonstrations in his country. Darmanin ordered foreign nationals who break the rules to be deported “systematically”.

This move comes as European governments are concerned about rising antisemitism sparked by the Israel-Hamas war.

Later, a large group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators defied the ban in Paris. Police put the total at 3,000 people, and said they made 10 arrests.

A water cannon was used to break up the rally on the Place de la République, where demonstrators shouted “Israel is a killer” and “Palestine will win” and waved Palestinian flags.

According to the BBC, in his speech via video, President Emmanuel Macron urged the French people to remain united, saying “don’t add national divisions to international divisions”.

He said 13 French citizens were killed in a massive Hamas attack on Israelis on Saturday, and of the 17 others missing, four were children.

He called Hamas a “terrorist organization that wants the death of the Israeli people.”

France has a Jewish community of nearly 500,000, the largest in Europe. France’s Muslim community is also one of the largest in Europe – estimated at five million people.

Darmanin told regional prefects that Jewish schools and synagogues must be protected with a visible police presence.