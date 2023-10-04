loading…

Norway will increase its defense budget for fear of a Russian invasion. Photo/Sputnik

OSLO – Norway will increase its defense budget by around 20% in 2024 compared to this year’s budget.

This was stated by Norwegian Minister of Finance Trygve Slagsvold Vedum in an interview.

“We allocated a total of 90.8 million kroner (USD 8.29 million) for next year’s defense budget… This makes the defense budget in 2024 about 20% more… than that adopted for this year,” Vedum said, reported by Sputnik.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said that the additional money would be used for military support for Ukraine as well as increasing Norway’s defense capabilities.

“With this budget we aim to reach 1.8% of GDP next year… By doing so, we exceed the plan, according to which we should reach 2% by 2026,” said the finance minister.

Vedum spoke about a NATO program that requires members to spend a minimum of 2% of GDP on defense, which Norway pledged to do at the organization’s summit in Vilnius in July.

Previously, Norwegian Military Commander Eirik Kristoffersen revealed that NATO ammunition supplies were running low, with demand exceeding supply.

“(Procurement) is still progressing slowly. “All the defense chiefs I spoke to said that demand for new weapons is outstripping production,” Kristoffersen told a Norwegian newspaper ahead of a high-level meeting of the bloc’s top brass.

Western allies began flowing weapons and ammunition to Ukraine shortly after Russia launched its military operation in the country in February 2022. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to direct NATO involvement in the conflict.

(ahm)