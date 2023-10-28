October 27, 2023

Fear for Marc Marquez during MotoGP free practice

Fear for Marc Marquez during MotoGP free practice in Thailand: the eight-time world champion was hit on the shoulder by a piece of frame that broke off from Jorge Martin’s bike.

The rider from the Ducati Pramac team, fighting with Pecco Bagnaia for the final victory, ran over a sign on the Buriram track and lost a piece of his bike, which hit the Catalan rider in the right shoulder (the one he has operated on several times).

Marc Marquez touched himself and moved his arm for a few moments, then resumed the session without any particular problems: “It hurt. But I knew it was just the blow. That’s all. And in fact there was no limitation for the time attack and for tomorrow. The hit, but that’s all.”

On his chances: “Martin’s speed was much higher and I wasn’t able to follow him to make the time. I don’t know, it wasn’t a clean lap.” Marc Marquez will have to go through Q1 in Saturday’s qualifying.

