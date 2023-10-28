In just a few hours the first Clásico of the 2023/2024 season. FC Barcelona welcomes Real Madrid for the first time from the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, ​​the temporary home of the Catalans while they renovate the Camp Nou. Surely you don’t want to miss El Clásico, one of the sporting events par excellence in the world, so we’ll tell you how to do it on television and online.

For the fourth consecutive year, the first Clásico of the season in LaLiga EA Sports It is held in October, and on this occasion it is FC Barcelona who plays host to Real Madrid, with both teams in high positions in the table and the leadership of the competition at stake.

Schedule and channels to watch LaLiga’s El Clásico

As you know, in the 2023/2024 season continue the rights to LaLiga EA Sports distributed between DAZN and Movistar Plus+ in 35 of the 38 days of LaLiga and this is one of those days with distribution between broadcasters. DAZN has chosen first and has kept this first Clásico, which already confirms in advance that on Movistar Plus+ the return from the new Santiago Bernabéu will be seen.

With DAZN as the platform to watch the match, it will be seen exclusively on the OTT specialized in sports. To be able to watch this match you will need a subscription to the DAZN Total package or to DAZN LaLiga to see the channel of the same name.

It must be remembered that Movistar Plus+ and Orange TV customers also reached an agreement with DAZN, so there is a linear DAZN LaLiga channel on the dials of these operators. The match will be played this Saturday, October 28, from Montjuic and will be seen at the dial 55 of Movistar Plus+ or 113 of Orange TV.

How to watch Barça vs Real Madrid online

The first alternative to watch the game online is simple, with yourself DAZN subscription with which you can project it on a Smart TV if you are away from home. If you are at home, better download the official application for your television.

To do this, you will first need the DAZN application and an account subscribed to the two modalities mentioned above. Movistar and Orange customers will also have received keys to activate their DAZN account if they are customers of some of the packages that include football, so they will have to watch it in the same way as those who are only DAZN customers, through the application official.

Make use of this format streaming only if you can’t watch the game on TVsince in addition to consuming a good amount of data if you are watching them through 4G/5G, the quality could be lower and lead to delays and small cuts, something that classic television broadcasts lack, so that, beyond the convenience of watching it anywhere in your home, you are not going to get any advantage from watching it online if you can do it through deco.