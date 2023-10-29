Antonio Perez Garibay says some things about the relationship between Verstappen and his son. His father thinks that Checo will be driving at Red Bull for a long time.

There has been a lot of buzz lately surrounding Checo Perez’s position at Red Bull Racing. At the beginning of the season things went quite well for the Mexican. At one point he even seemed to be able to keep up with Max in his third year at Red Bull Racing. But actually from the race when everything should have gone his way in Monaco, things went completely in the wrong direction.

‘Checo’ had a horror race in the Principality. After that he grabbed a few podiums here and there, but more completely unsuccessful weekends also followed. The speed to threaten Max was never available anymore, it seemed. And so father Perez’s statement that Checo and Max are like Prost and Senna had not aged very well.

In fact, there has been open speculation for months that Perez is in the driver’s seat at Red Bull Racing. The Mexican still has a contract for next year and his nationality also speaks in his favor. The Mexicans adore the driver from their own country, who is the first after the late Rodriguez brothers (after whom the circuit in Mexico City is named) who can really make waves in the premier class. Because, left or right: Perez has won his races and not many drivers can say that. It is reported that approximately 65 percent of Red Bull’s revenue from merchandise sales comes from Mexico. Ka-Ching.

And so it was painful that Perez knows Daniel Ricciardo in the Toro Rosso between him and Verstappen on the grid today. But, the time difference with Max was acceptably small this time and Hamilton is behind the Mexican on the grid. Checo will probably ‘just’ drive home P2 in the championship this year. And father Perez believes that his son will be driving with the team for a (very) long time. Antonio records:

Checo will definitely drive with Max in the same team for another ten years. And in these ten years, Checo might win a world championship. I like that my son competes with the best driver in the world. And the best driver in the world right now is Max Verstappen. This is the best relationship with a teammate that Checo has ever had in his Formula 1 career. And I like that. Antonio Perez, is a fan of Sergio Perez

Father Perez is still looking forward to it. Whose deed.

