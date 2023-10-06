The new action by Omega Force and published by Koei Tecmo, Fate/Samurai Remnanttoday celebrates the milestone of three hundred thousand units sold since its publication, which took place a week ago on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Reviewed by our Nicholasthe production earned a positive verdict, exploring the context of the Holy Grail War.

Set in the fourth year of the Keian Era, in Edo Period Japan, seven pairs of Masters and Servants will clash in the Ritual of the Crescent Moon, and the winning pair will receive an ancient artifact that will grant their wishes. Miyamoto Iori, a young man from Asakusa, finds himself involved in the battle together with his Servant Saber, as they battle to become the victorious pair and receive the Banner of the Crescent Moon.

