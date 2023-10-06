COW TECMO Europe and the developer Omega Forcetogether with collaborators TYPE-MOON e Aniplex Inc have announced that Fate/Samurai Remnant, their latest action RPG, has exceeded 300,000 units worldwide within a week of launch. The new chapter in the Fate series is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam.

Below is the description of the game, but if you want to know what we at GamesVillage think of the game, we refer you to our review:

Fate/Samurai Remnant continues the series’ epic Holy Grail War in the fourth year of the Keian Era in Edo Period Japan. Seven pairs of Masters and heroic spirits – also known as Servants – will clash in the Crescent Moon Ritual, and the winning pair will receive an ancient artifact that grants wishes. Miyamoto Iori, a young man from Asakusa, finds himself drawn into the battle alongside his Servant Saber as they fight to become the victorious pair and receive the wish-granting item, the “Crescent Moon Banner.”

Since its release, Fate/Samurai Remnant has been critically acclaimed, earning a Metacritic score of 82%*. This new epic action RPG includes a wealth of insights and tidbits into the world of Fate, its history, and the franchise’s unique locations. Both Fate lovers and newcomers to the series will enjoy this game!

Fate/Samurai Remnant is now available in Standard and Digital Deluxe editions. The Digital Deluxe Edition contains the base game, a digital artbook and soundtrack, the Fate/Samurai Remnant Season Pass which includes three sets of DLC**, and the Season Pass bonus item “Hallowed Relic Sword Mountings”.

For more information on Fate/Samurai Remnant, you can visit the official website. Below is the image celebrating the achievement of 300 thousand copies sold.