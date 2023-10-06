After many weeks of dominance, Pikmin 4 has passed the baton to Fate/Samurai Remnant, a game that is proclaimed as the best-selling game in Japan in a really busy week.

Pikmin 4 had been dominating the Japanese market for a few weeks, but in recent days a avalanche featuring three important releases has caused it to fall several positions on the sales lists.

Fate/Samurai Remnant, Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai and EA Sports FC 24 have led to the fall of the Nintendo Switch exclusive, which continues to dominate sales with its console. We leave you the list of best-selling games and platforms, according to Famitsu:

The best-selling games of the week in Japan

Fate/Samurai Remnant for Nintendo Switch (Koei Tecmo, 09/28/23) – 34,728 (New) Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai for Nintendo Switch (Square Enix, 09/28/23) – 24,367 (New) Fate /Samurai Remnant for PS5 (Koei Tecmo, 09/28/23) – 21,569 (New) Ys X: Nordics for PS5 (Nihon Falcom, 09/28/23) – 18,563 (New) Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/ 23) – 18,307 (882,536) EA Sports FC 24 for Nintendo Switch (Electronic Arts, 09/29/23) – 16,485 (New) EA Sports FC 24 for PS5 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/23) – 15,863 (New) Ys X: Nordics for Nintendo Switch (Nihon Falcom, 09/28/23) – 15,846 (New) Fate/Samurai Remnant for PS4 (Koei Tecmo, 09/28/23) – 12,203 (New) EA Sports FC 24 for PS4 ( Electronic Arts, 09/29/23) – 11,750 (New)

The best-selling consoles of the week in Japan

Switch OLED Model – 42,270 (5,698,162) PlayStation 5 – 40,396 (3,869,791) Switch – 7,375 (19,561,110) Switch Lite – 6,883 (5,512,648) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 5,550 (585,138) Xbox Series S – 3,485 (288,837) Xbox Series X – 1,043 (223,230) PlayStation 4 – 423 (7,897,876) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 27 (1,192,402)

Of course, EA Sports FC 24 It has hit hard this year in a market that does not have as much taste for football as the West. Even so, sales continue favorably, adding more than 40,000 units sold across all platforms.

