SUARA BANDUNG – The latest Persib Bandung information update, which is quite surprising. A direct statement from Tyronne del Pino who came to Bandung apparently at the request of management.

However, Tyronne del Pino himself realized that his presence in Bandung was uncertain.

“It turns out that (Tyronne del Pino) ​​doesn’t know his fate yet, whether he will play in the second round or not,” said Persib observer, Rony Anwari, as quoted by bandung. Suara.com from his YouTube channel on Thursday 19 October 2023.

Tyronne del Pino said he didn’t know for sure at Persib whether he would get the chance to compete in the second round or not.

He stated that Persib management did not want to discuss Tyronne del Pino’s future.

“So, Tyronne del Pino stated that currently Persip management is not willing to discuss its future,” said Rony.

Even so, he said that Tyronne del Pino came to Bandung based on the results of communication with management.

Initially, Rony said that Persib management asked about the condition of Tyronne del Pino who was injured.

Tyronne del Pino answered that he had recovered and was ready to play for Persib.

“So, when Delpino came to Bandung, he already had contact with Persib management. Persib management asked about his (Tyronne del Pino’s) recovery rate,” he said.

Tyronne del Pino then answered that he had recovered, and then received news that he had to return to Bandung.

“Yes, I (Tyronne del Pino) ​​have recovered, that’s why I was told to go home to Bandung,” said Rony.

Even though he doesn’t play for Persib, Rony said that Tyronne del Pino has always received a salary from Persib management.

Possibly for that reason, management asked Tyronne del Pino to immediately go to Bandung to join Persib.

“Tyronne del Pino is still paid every month by PT PBB or by Persib, that’s how it is. Every month he receives a salary. So, instead of being stuck in Spain, it’s better to train with the Persib Bandung squad,” he explained.

However, in essence until now Tyronne del Pino has not been told whether he can play in the second round or not. “The important thing is to come to Bandung to practice,” explained Rony.