The developer Midhard Games and the publisher 101XP have announced the early access release date of FatalZone, survivors-like with a post-apocalyptic setting. It will be available on Steam dal October 23. For the occasion, a was published new trailerwhich you can see at the bottom of the news.

This is the description of the game, right through the Steam page:

Survival takes a deadly toll…

Exterminate hordes of zombies in a world ravaged by a lethal virus and collect resources for one of the last surviving camps. FatalZone is an automatic shooter with roguelike and RPG elements in which you will have to fortify your camp and send mercenaries on deadly missions… all this to save humanity!

Risk everything in deadly missions to create the most effective structure and unlock a variety of new abilities and characters. Level up your mercenary on the battlefield and grant him new skill combos in the camp. The more runs there are, the more experienced the veterans become, but all are mortal.

Develop your survivor camp to unlock buffs. Upgrade mercenary skills in the Training Room, recruit new mercenaries in the Mercenary Base, and upgrade weapons and armor in the Workshop. Upgraded buildings increase your chances of survival.

During the run, the mercenaries are exposed to the virus, which affects the body. A higher viral load undermines a mercenary’s physical state and increases the chances of developing a mutation that could be beneficial or harmful. Experiment to create the best fighter!

If you are about to be overwhelmed by the zombie onslaught, run to save yourself! Evacuating is always an option: finish the mission early and live to fight another day. Get to the helicopter!

Below you can see the trailer announcing the release date of FatalZone.