The accident occurred yesterday afternoon around 3.30pm in Campotosto, in the province of L’Aquila

October 16, 2023

What should have been a nice motorbike ride it turned into a tragic story. A 49 year old man originally from Rimini he lost his life in an accident that occurred yesterday afternoon, Sunday 15 October, in Campotostoin the province of L’Aquila, around 3.30 pm.

According to the first reconstruction of the facts, the motorcyclist from Rimini he would have lost control of his motorbike, falling to the ground and then being hit by another centaur arriving from the opposite direction. It was impossible to avoid.

The real dynamics of the accident will be confirmed through ongoing investigations. This sinister involved two other motorcyclistsFortunately they did not suffer any serious injuries.

The accident occurred along the road Region 577, a road frequented by many motorcyclists, which leads to Lake Campotosto, particularly popular on sunny days. The operators of the 118 health service intervened at the site of the accident, also arriving with a helicopter, but unfortunately they were unable to do anything but confirm the death of the 49-year-old motorcyclist from Rimini.

Stock image