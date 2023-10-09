Bad motorcycle accident involving two boys in upper Valtellina. The girl who was sitting in the back lost her life

Bad accident in Grosio, in upper Valtellina. We mourn the untimely passing of Anita Graneroli, aged just 17, following a serious accident which involved her on Friday 6 October together with another young person.

Shortly before 6pm, for reasons yet to be ascertained, the boy who was driving lost control of his Aprilia RS 660, with the above-mentioned tragic consequences. The situation was further aggravated by the fact that only a few hours earlier the young man had been failed the driving test to obtain a motorcycle licenseand therefore was in the possession of the sole pink sheet.

Unlike the girl, he returned home after being discharged from the hospital.