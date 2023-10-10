Before giving way to a new duel in El Rosco between Moisés and Óscar, Roberto Leal stopped to chat with the guests. With Itziar Castro he has spoken about the world premiere of his short film L @ cita, a project in which he has been involved in every possible way. “I have written it, I have directed it, I have produced it, I have ruined myself,” he added.

In addition, the actress performs and even sings on the soundtrack. “I’m like Amenábar but I also act,” she joked. Therefore, her excitement is not surprising: “I’m very nervous, I really want her to see herself.”

Itziar has explained that it is a romantic comedy and has made a statement regarding this type of films. “It’s what I would have wanted as a child: that fat women can be protagonists and happy,” she stated. Don’t miss her entire message in the video!

Then yes, the new duel has arrived in El Rosco between Moisés and Óscar. The contestant from Rioja has been masterful in maintaining his streak with the color orange, although his rival has fought until the last moment.

Moisés’ last push has put Óscar in check, just in his attempt to end his “regular streak.” Show until the last answer!