The word “fat” has negative connotations for human beings, both aesthetically and health-wise. Calling a bear fat is the best compliment you can give it. At least in autumn…

The largest brown bears in the world live in Alaska. Some weigh more than 600 kilos. They spend the summer and fall feeding and accumulating fat for hibernation. In Fat Bear Week, you can vote for the potbellied bear you like best. Nearly 100,000 people vote each year.

The bears in Katmai National Park, Alaska, are fully identified and monitored. Some are just a simple number, but the most famous have names like Otis, Walker or Electra.

These huge brown bears go down to the Brooks River to eat salmon, and gain up to 150 kilos in summer. From October 4 to 10, the Fat Bear Week 2023a tradition in Alaska that has been around for a few years now, where fans choose the bear that has accumulated the most fat.

The gigantic bears of Alaska

The contest is held in October, because that is when these plantigrades reach their greatest weight. In just a few weeks, they will go into their burrow to winter, and will not come out until spring.

This year 12 contenders participate in Fat Bear Week 2023, with old acquaintances from previous editions, such as Chunk, Grazer or Otis. The contest website shows how much weight each bear has gained during the summer. Our favorite is Grazer the bear. The photos are taken two months apart:

Fat Bear Week

Brown bears are omnivores, so they feed on fruits, eggs, and everything they find. But their main food in the Katmai region is the enormous salmon of the Brooks River.

Each bear faces off against another in the voting, and the winner advances to the next round. You can see the bears live through Explore.org webcams.

To participate in the contest, you just have to download the template on the Fat Bear Week website, mark your favorites in each pairing, and send it by email. There are no prizes, just the fun of seeing if your favorite bear wins the contest.

Fat Bear Week began on October 4, and you only have until the 10th to vote. A fat bear is a healthy bear, because it guarantees its survival during hibernation.