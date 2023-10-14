We can pick out a supercar for 350 grand, but unfortunately not to keep for ourselves.

With some applications we always ask ourselves: is that a real application or is someone requesting something purely hypothetical? We asked ourselves that when we received this request. At least, for about 3 to 5 seconds. Because after that we mainly focused on what is now the coolest supercar for 350 grand.

Supercar for 350 grand

Well, we didn’t know that either so we went to find out for Siemen. He wants a supercar for 350 grand to replace his Ferrari F430 F1. That car is ‘not fast enough anymore’ for him. That is an important aspect for him in this quest. Oh, and if possible, a car that is not too old. After all, you have to make some progress.

It is also important that it is a coupe, not a convertible. Now it is often interesting to look at a convertible, especially in this segment. The loss in stiffness and increase in weight is often very small. But hey: the customer pays and decides. It will be a coupe!

You can view the requirements for a fast supercar for 350 grand for Siemen below:

Current cars:Ferrari F430 F1Buy / Lease:BuyBudget:350.000 euroKilometers:7.500 kmFuel preferencePetrolReason for purchasing another caroFerrari is too old and too slowGroup compositionSinglePreferred modelsFast Italian supercarsNo-go brandsSlow cars

Where did we get the numbers?

Consumption: Factory quotation, premium petrol price (2.35 per liter via United Consumers) Insurance: WA+, 40 year old person from Utrecht, 10 claim-free years MRB: province of Utrecht

There are specific insurance companies for these types of cars that can give a better price indication, so it always pays to request quotes. These are not Suzuki Swifts.

Ferrari 812 Superfast

€349,500 (specialist, Netherlands)

2018

9.250 km

What is it?

The ultimate Ferrari! At least, for the true purist. It is the last Ferrari GT model with a naturally aspirated V12 in the front and rear-wheel drive. The next generation will have an electric motor. Sure, there was a more special 812 GTS (the lightweight variant with even more power), but this is more than sufficient. Ferrari is keeping tight-lipped in terms of numbers, but approximately (reportedly) around 3,000 were built.

How does it drive?

Sensational! The Ferrari 812 Superfast is a classic GT in the sense that you have a huge V12 in the front and drive only on the rear axle. So it is certainly not a car that you tame for a while. We also found this out during the driving test in the rain. It was seriously exciting and all our underpants were a few shades browner than before (including those of our insurance agent by the way). The great thing about the 812 is that if you drive it calmly, it is also a very exciting car. That V12 obviously dominates the entire experience, although the razor-sharp (and lightning-fast) steering also stands out.

Cost

Consumption: 1 in 6.2

Fuel costs: €237

Weight: 1,525kg

Motor vehicle tax: €77

Insurance: €810

Total: €1,124

Maintenance forecast

It is still a young Ferrari, so there is a good chance that it is still ‘inclusive’. Now it’s a friendly gesture from Ferrari, although not much happened in the first few years.

Changing a little oil, replacing windshield wipers and replacing lights are not the costs. They only come after 7 years. And then it suddenly becomes a particularly expensive car to own, because you don’t take it to the Alfa Romeo Youngtimer specialist, but to a real Ferrari dealer.

Depreciation forecast

That Ferrari dealer comes in handy again here. A Dutch car with a known history and full Ferrari maintenance is demonstrably more valuable than a Ferrari from the home tinkerer. The 812 Superfast will depreciate relatively little, partly thanks to the low production run. A special color, composition or special options can ensure even less depreciation. We say depreciation, because you can be sure that this will still depreciate considerably. 3,000 units (if that is correct) is not very little and the market for V12 Ferraris is significantly less hot than that with V8s.

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

€ 339.950

2021

3.500

What is it?

Just like the 812, it’s a GT that makes you faster than most people on the Autobahn. Or anywhere, really. It is basically a further development of the DB11, but somewhere Aston Martin has made exactly the right changes.

An Aston Martin can be a bit brutal and this device certainly is that. At the moment you can still order it new, until a more powerful DB12 comes along. The DBS will be the last with that beautiful V12.

How does it drive?

Completely different from the Ferrari. Now the undersigned did not drive it himself, but our road test panel did. With the 812 it’s all about speed and power, with the DBS it’s mainly about a lot of torque.

For a turbocharger, the engine runs nicely at high speed. The DBS does have a small, dirty, rough edge. It’s going fast with an increased heart rate, not Tesla-eqsue acceleration. You are not launched, but you are part of the acceleration. As it were.

Ferrari costs

Consumption: 1 in 7.4

Fuel costs: €199

Weight: 1,693 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €93

Insurance: €670

Total: €962

Maintenance forecast

It is expensive! Here too, you will not have to incur too many maintenance costs in the first few years. Certainly not if you drive few kilometers. We say this explicitly, because you can drive this every day. Of course you will regularly have to replace the rear shoes with that torque.

Depreciation forecast

Yes, we won’t beat around the bush, Aston Martins can depreciate very heavily. In fact, if you are not going to buy this car new, it is better to buy one with a few more kilometers and life experience.

McLaren 720S

€347,500 (official McLaren dealer, Netherlands)

2023

15 km

What is it?

A discontinued model, but new! The McLaren 720S is the favorite supercar of @Loek, the editor who first wore that nickname. It is in fact a further development of the 650S, which is the evolution version of the first new McLaren: the MP4-12C.

There is a 4.0 V8 that pumps out 720 hp. That doesn’t seem to be much in this company, but it is. The McLaren is very light.

How does it drive?

Impressive! McLaren is one of the brands that sticks to hydraulic power steering because it is better in a sports car. The engine in this case is the four-liter V8 and it provides enormous performance. This is by far the fastest car in this overview.

There are specialists who can get more out of it, but that is a bit strange. It’s like going to Noma and pouring generous amounts of Maggi over it yourself. Although the car seems to be very accessible, it is certainly not something to pick up without gloves.

Cost

Consumption: 1 in 8.2

Fuel costs: €180

Weight: 1,319kg

Motor vehicle tax: €60

Insurance: €560

Total: €800

Maintenance forecast

It’s a new car. So that won’t be too bad. We do not yet have used purchase advice for the McLaren 720S, but colleague @michel is ready to make a four-hour video.

Depreciation forecast

You don’t buy McLarens for the investment, but to drive them. The brand simply does not have the collector status that a Ferrari does. A McLaren is often attracted by connoisseurs, enthusiasts and gym owners, while everyone ‘the general public’ wants a Ferrari.

In addition, this is a very fresh copy, so every kilometer you drive causes a depreciation. But yes, are you going to buy a sports car because you want the best driving one or because you really want to trade it in again? In the case of the latter, you might be better off buying an extra house to rent out and sell later. Or something.

YOLO: Porsche 911 GT2 RS Weissach (991)

€345,000 km (specialist in Germany)

2019

185 km

What is it?

Initially we wanted to recommend a Lamborghini. But the applicant was really concerned purely with speed. Then the Porsche 911 GT2 RS is the ultimate car. Not only because they are special and bizarrely fast, but also because of the speed sensation.

On paper it doesn’t seem too bad in terms of specifications, but this is a real cannon. It is in fact a 911 GT3 RS, but with a souped-up turbo engine. There are more cool 911s in this budget, such as the 911 R, the aforementioned 911 GT3 RS or a 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series.

How does it drive?

Terrifying! Where the 911 Turbo S has four-wheel drive, the rear wheels have to solve everything. This is not a car where you sprint at traffic lights to put on YouTube. Or to show off your PTS tan on Instagram.

No, with this car you go to the Nordschleife to put fifty brown in your underpants. Then you go back home to eat a plate of brown beans and wait for the next day. Then you go again.

Porsche costs

Consumption: 1 in 8.5

Fuel costs: €173

Weight: 1,440kg

Motor vehicle tax: €69

Insurance: €530

Total: €772

Maintenance forecast

Porsche maintenance is of course not cheap, but it is ‘only’ a 911. Not a Carrera GT. This has the disadvantage that people spot fewer photos of you, but also that parts may not be as bad as expected. In many ways it is a 911. They are also quite reliable cars, especially with the kilometers you expect to cover. Disadvantage: the rear tires are quite expensive and they do not last long. A rear tire (Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R) will cost you 800 to 900 euros. Swallow!

Depreciation forecast

Rare Porsches always do well. Especially if the technology/layout is rare, such as in a 911 GT2 RS with the Weissach package. Then the color doesn’t really matter, although a special color goes a step further. By the way, they are hardly found. The 911 GT2 RS is considerably more special than a 911 R or 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series, so in that respect it is a good investment. The previous generation (997) costs about the same today. Also a nice option.

Conclusion fast supercar for 350 grand

Well, and what should you do? Actually it is very simple: the Ferrari. A naturally aspirated V12 from Maranello is unsurpassed. The car offers the raw sensations and speed you desire. In addition, it is a wise investment. You’ll never regret either the McLaren or the Aston Martin, but you can find them for less if you don’t mind a little more mileage. The Porsche, just like the Ferrari, is an excellent investment. The only disadvantage is that it is ‘just’ a 911.

