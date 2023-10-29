As the monthly costs of subscriptions to streaming services continue to rise, it’s time to pay more attention to the free counterpart to streaming, which is becoming increasingly comprehensive and interesting.

If your wallet and budget can no longer afford more, there is an option available that tries to simulate traditional television, but without antennas and with better quality, these are the canales FAST.

What are FAST channels?

FAST channels, or Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television, are a new form of free television with advertising, which offers programming similar to cable, satellite or traditional TV.

The great advantage is that you can access hundreds of channels without spending a single euro, without having to sign contracts and without monthly fees. It is worth mentioning that the only drawback is that you will have to see ads intermittently, similar to how YouTube displays them.

In a market where on-demand content has gained ground, FAST channels offer a different experience. Here you do not select specific programs or series, but you tune to channels that transmit content continuously.

Without a doubt, it is a very interesting alternative that is gaining ground around the world and is especially attractive for those looking for a wide variety of content without associated costs.

Types of FAST platforms for free TV channels

Among the best-known platforms to access FAST channels are Tubi, Pluto TV, Roku Channel, Rakuten TV, Google TV with more than 800 free channels, although some are only available in selected countries. As well as on Samsung televisions through the Samsung TV Plus application, Tivify, among many other options.

Now, most of these applications are available on Smart TVs with Android TV, on TV Boxes, and almost all on mobile phones or in web versions. You can watch all types of content from any device, you just need a good Internet connection and that’s it.

Differences between FAST channels and streaming services

Although both platforms can be considered streaming services, they are completely different. The big difference between FAST channels and platforms like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video lies in the way you consume content.

While on popular streaming services you select specific shows and movies to watch at any time, on FAST it’s the opposite.

You simply tune into linear programming, that is, you watch what is being broadcast at that moment, like traditional TV.

One way to enjoy free TV without paying a subscription is to use FAST channels. They offer content 24 hours a day for all tastes and preferences.