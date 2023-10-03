Luigi Preziotti appointed new design director of Prada

Luigi Preziotti, until now women’s design director of the Prada fashion house, will be the nuovo design director del fashion brand, which will respond to the creative direction of Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons “in the development of concepts, fashion shows and activities related to the image and identity of the brand”, we read in an internal communication from the brand.

The direction of Miu Miu instead passes to Dario Vitale – who in turn will report to Miuccia Prada -, but only after the show on October 3, which will mark theofficial farewell – after 40 years of honorable service – to the management of the two brands by Fabio Zambernardi. Miu Miu’s latest collection with the contribution of Zambernardi will be on the catwalk tomorrow, during Paris fashion week.

As Pambianco reports, Preziotti joined Prada in 2002 and since then he has never abandoned the high fashion house than in first half saw a boom in revenues and profits. “The Prada Group closes the first half of the year with solid results, thanks to the high desirability of the brands and the careful execution of the strategy – he commented Patrizio Bertelli, president and executive director of the company, on the occasion of the dissemination of the results -. Our balanced global presence allows us to capture growth even in constantly evolving market environments. We are satisfied with the quality and continuity of Prada’s growth and the excellent performance of Miu Miu.”

