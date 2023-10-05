The fashion industry in Jalisco has been in constant development since the appearance of department stores between the 40s and 50s, with a more commercial focus at that time, the industry was becoming a very creative area. And today the entity is the birthplace of great relevant figures in fashion design, for example, Benito Santos, Julia y Renata, Alfredo Martínez and Abel López, among many others.

To provide a broader overview of the growth of fashion from the local, establishing itself in the national and international market, speak with THE REPORTER Jorge Castellanos, president of Intermoda, one of the most important fashion platforms in the State that projects both creatives and commercial brands in each of its semiannual editions.

“Jalisco has always been the cradle of great entrepreneurs, both in the clothing industry and the footwear industry. Large companies were formed decades ago, many of which disappeared, but others have flourished along the way.

Jorge remembers that in the 60s, when it came to clothing manufacturing, there was little design and the market was completely wholesale, “very focused on manufacturing a large volume of garments at a low cost. And fortunately, great designers emerged, like Jesús Ochoa, may he rest in peace, among others who opened the doors to the designers we have today. So, Jalisco has taken on a very important relevance over the years with important creatives who are now present and for this reason we are already recognized internationally, we are talking about people like Benito Santos and Galo Bertín, for example.”

The paradigm shift

Jorge Castellanos remembers that with respect to the important platforms that have emerged, such as Intermoda, there were other pioneers such as Modama, promoted by the Footwear Chamber, which was held at the Camino Real hotel and later in the parking lot of the Hospicio Cabañas.

Intermoda, for example, recalled that it was born in the 1980s as the International Dress Exhibition (MIVE), “there were only 22 exhibitors and it was at the Alarife Martín Casillas Theater, then it evolved into Exhimoda, which also held this event in hotels. because Expo Guadalajara did not yet exist, but when this venue opened, 36 years ago, that is when the growth of Exhimoda really began, which then migrated to Intermoda, which is what our event is today and which turns 40 next January. We are already an international event that began as a platform to support Jalisco manufacturers, which due to demand, national manufacturers were added and now we have 15 international pavilions.”

Castellanos also states that companies are developed in Jalisco that are contributing every day to the design, production and well-being of the people. “Jalisco is the main hotbed of fashion designers in Mexico and, at the same time, the cradle of great businessmen as well. There have been economic crises, the pandemic caused many companies to close, but I am happy to see how others are emerging with new ideas and new projects.”

Regarding the challenges facing the industry, Jorge says that the designer’s challenge is that he must achieve national recognition. Regarding the issue of manufacturers in the clothing industry, “for me the biggest challenge is to overcome the smuggling that continues to occur. National manufacturers make very great efforts, they pay social security, they pay taxes, they pay fair salaries, but there are people who bring smuggled products and that for me is the main damage that can be caused to any industry.”

Among the most anticipated events in each edition of Intermoda are its multiple catwalks. THE REPORTER

A creative’s perspective

Miguel Pánuco is one of the youngest designers in Jalisco, but also one of the most established. He’s Pánuco de el brand is very recognized nationally and has even collaborated with other important brands such as Shein and Tierra Rossa.

So it was important to know his testimony about the evolution of Guadalajara fashion. In interview for THE REPORTERhighlights: “Fashion in Jalisco has taken off more in the last five years,” he gives his own success story as an example.

“From my beginnings to the position in which we have worked to project my firm, for better and for worse, the pandemic transformed us creatives to generate processes and solutions to survive and carry out our projects. Jalisco is a city of creative industries, however, there is still a lack of platforms that allow entrepreneurs to show their creations and sales spaces that really benefit the designer to continue creating.”

He highlights that international companies have set their sights on Mexico in the last two years “and the visibility they provide us has made us stay and generate new links within the country and outside of it. Consumer culture has also already leaned towards local consumption, to value the manual work of artisans and preserve this traditional way of creating.”

He also points out that the challenges are many and latent. “Mainly it is creating a strong creative structure,” which clearly projects where the creative wants to go, endorsing his or her identity and what interests the consumer. There is also maintaining validity “with creative proposals that fit into the official fashion calendar and, above all, creating a product that is unique and with luxury quality that demonstrates that what is made in Mexico competes with brands from any other country.”

In addition to the exhibition of pieces, events like Intermoda are also spaces for commercial exchange and closing of agreements. THE REPORTER

A review of the history of fashion

To delve into the history of Jalisco fashion, a book was recently released that compiles the development of this industry very well, it is “Stories of a Maniqui.” Contemporary history of the fashion industry in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico” by Jorge Lupercio and Sandro Cruz, two prominent figures in the world of fashion who navigate the most important years of the rise of this sector.

In a recent interview for THE REPORTERin February of this year, Jorge Lupercio highlighted that everything that has to do with design and clothing has always existed, “it is not a new thing, what we did in this book was to do research and curation , to call it in some way, of some of the most important people who have influenced clothing design in Guadalajara or Jalisco, even if they were not from Jalisco, but who had an impact on the city, since they were developed here.

The book covers from the 60s to the present.

Between the 40s and 50s, stores such as Chalita and Fábricas de Francia arrived. “We are talking about people who came from abroad to settle in Guadalajara, Lebanese and French. Almacenes Zaragoza also stands out, “already owned by local people,” says the author. These properties were showcases of the trends that were developing in those days.

There were also specialized boutiques with magazines that came from Europe, but later the North American style arrived that influenced the construction of garments that were made in Mexico. “In Guadalajara, there was a teacher, María Martínez Rodríguez, hired by Singer, because she was an extraordinary sewing teacher.”

Bertha Zarkin was a student of María Martínez, who years later would be a designer, “she had a very important store in Guadalajara, between the 60s and 70s she developed everything that has to do with fabrics.” In fact, around the 80s was her most important boom, in Providencia she taught women how to make sweaters, “they were unique pieces with a lot of work, they became a trend for ladies of high society and then became a little more generalized.” Lupercio remembers that at his school he sold everything, needles, threads and applications.

Also at the peak of modernity in the last century, shopping centers arrived in Guadalajara, such as the emblematic Plaza del Sol, one of the most important buildings in Latin America at that time, in which important boutiques were installed that offered clothing more modern ones brought from the United States.

In Guadalajara, the Modas Tessa boutique of Mrs. Teresa Sánchez Pillot was in the Center, “this place became a classic for women who liked to dress in more elaborate clothing for important events such as weddings, fifteen years and so on,” as well like pageant queens. In the 60s in Tlaquepaque there was “The Barefoot Eagle” where designs were made on blankets with Mexican details.

Very prominent figures in the field of fashion were at their peak, such as Julio Chávez, who has a recognized book called “Dressed and undressed: the couturier of the stars.” Rosario Mendoza with “Takasami” also represented and continues to represent Mexican fashion, she was one of the first designers to have stores in shopping malls.

Towards the 80s, the work of important figures in the Jalisco scene such as Ricardo Santana, Jesús Ochoa, Juvenal Ramírez, Manuel García de Alba and Martha Arias stood out. While in the 90s the names of great talents such as Julia and Renata or Macario Jiménez were already heard.

Sandro Cruz and Jorge Lupercio also had a great boom in the 90s, they had a showroom with unisex clothing, they also collaborated on footwear made by Felipe Rentería with their design and accessories by Gerardo Campos. In addition, the Manequi modeling agency was already established.

Currently, Lupercio recognizes the important work being done by Jonathan Morales, Liberal Youth Ministry, Benito Santos, Abel López, Alfredo Martínez, Olmos y Flores, Paulina Luna, Miguel Pánuco, Jacobo Sin A, Raúl Orozco and Edgar Lozzano, among many others.

Benito Santos is one of the most prominent exponents of contemporary fashion and design in Jalisco. THE REPORTER

