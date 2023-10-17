Aeffe Group, Davide Renne appointed as new creative director of Moschino

The rumor has been circulating among industry insiders for a while, but now it’s official: it will happen Davide Renne to take the reins of creative direction, following the departure of Jeremy Scott about six months ago, after 10 years of honorable service. This is a stylist less known to the general public, but certainly not in the high fashion sector.



In fact, the 46-year-old Tuscan has a background granitico who boasts two decades as head of the style office of the women’s division dry, in addition to the long collaboration with the former creative director of Gucci, Alessandro Michele, as Head Design Donna and a past as creative director for Ruffo.

Il Aeffe group, of which Moschino is the flagship brand, has decided to dispel any doubts in this regard with the words of Massimo Ferretti, executive president, who said: «We are confident that he will play a fundamental role in shaping the future of Moschino, a global house with an Italian heart. We were all struck by Davide’s extremely sophisticated vision, by his awareness of the power of fashion to create a lively and poetic dialogue with the world around us, and by his profound understanding of Moschino’s heritage and our codes – commented Massimo Ferretti, executive president of Aeffe SpA.

Then came the post from Renne himself, who, quoting Franco Moschino, confirmed his new appointment: “Good taste does not exist. It is our taste, and we must be proud of it” – and then added – Franco Moschino had nicknamed his studio ‘the games room’. It’s like this: what fashion – especially Italian fashion, and the Maison Moschino first and foremost – can achieve with his influence should always be done with a sense of play, of joy. A sense of discovery and experimentation – says Davide Renne -. I am deeply aware of the honor that Massimo Ferretti, an almost paternal gentleman towards me with his ability to listen and dialogue during our meetings, has allowed me to take the helm of the Maison founded by one of the great minds of fashion. So: thank you very much, Mr. Ferretti, for giving me the keys to your games room. I can’t wait to get started – we’ll have fun. Together”..

The Emilian group then explained in a statement: “In his new role Davide, who for the last two decades has led Gucci’s women’s style office, holding the role of Head Designer for Womenswear – will supervise the women’s, men’s and accessories collections of the Moschino line, reporting to Massimo Ferretti, Executive President of Aeffe Spa. Davide will officially assume the role of Creative Director of Moschino on November 1, 2023. Its debut will take place with the Autumn/Winter 24-25 collection during Milan Fashion Week in February 2024″.

