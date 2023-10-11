“From the Maneuver we expect the Government to continue to recognize the strategic value of the sector. Some very important things have already been done, for example: the launch of an AIFA reform which must now be completed in order to have rapid approval times and access to medicines; a fair valorisation of innovation resulting from pharmaceutical R&D, with further development of the rules and simplification to attract clinical research to our country: we are fourth in Europe after Germany, France and Spain. Now we need to start a journey to overcome the problems of pharmaceutical governance. Today spending is divided into silos and the resources allocated to pharmaceuticals are inadequate compared to the health needs of citizens, which has changed over the last 10-15 years”. Thus to Adnkronos Salute Marcello Cattani, president of Farmindustria, on the sidelines of the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the Sanofi factory in Anagni (Frosinone).

“The ceiling on hospital spending – underlines Cattani – is inadequate and generates a breach compared to the real need. We expect the government to concretely begin this process of maintaining the resources already present in the pharmaceutical sector. We also expect a reduction in the payback, to then eliminate it completely, and therefore a strong signal of change compared to the past, of modernity to make this country more attractive for investments with new competitive tools, together with what is already being done good with the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy and the Ministry of Health. In essence we ask that there be a strategic vision of our fundamental sector in Italy and Europe”.

And precisely on the EU front “the government has already moved positively – concludes Cattani – by taking a very strong position against the revision of pharmaceutical legislation which would like to reduce intellectual property. Otherwise the risk is that of falling behind in international competition, when instead the United States, China and other countries are moving fast, strengthening investments and above all intellectual property.”