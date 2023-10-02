Serang.Suara.com – A video has gone viral showing farmers in the Subang area and the Pantura route, West Java, supporting the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) to immediately arrest the Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo.

In the video, the farmers unfurl a banner and pamphlet made simply using cloth and cardboard.

The banners and pamphlets read support for the KPK to immediately investigate and arrest the Minister of Agriculture.

“Arrest Syahrul Yasin Limpo. Subang Pantura farmers together with the Corruption Eradication Committee eradicate corruption. “Arrest the thief of farmers’ money, Syahrul Yasin Limpo,” read the banners and pamphlets held by the farmers.

While unfurling banners, the farmers admitted that they would be greatly disadvantaged by the Minister of Agriculture’s behavior if the person concerned had actually committed corruption.

“In the midst of continuously rising prices for rice and basic commodities, we Subang Pantura farmers feel disadvantaged by the corruption case at the Ministry of Agriculture,” said the farmers as quoted from a video circulating, Jakarta, Monday (2/10/2023) .

The farmers also thanked the Corruption Eradication Commission and Firli Bahuri for exposing allegations of corruption in the Ministry of Agriculture.

“Thank you Mr Firli, thank you KPK. “Continue to eradicate corruption from its roots,” said the farmers.

As is known, previously the Corruption Eradication Committee (KPK) searched the official residence of Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo.

After approximately 20 hours of searching the official residence of Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Investigating Team found tens of billions of rupiah consisting of foreign currency and rupiah.

Apart from money, the KPK Investigation Team also found 12 firearms at the Minister of Agriculture’s official residence.