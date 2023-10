Gerben Korten of drinking water company Vitens is happy that after four years of discussions, the pilot has started in the area. “Where we extract groundwater, there may be quite some local dehydration that could affect farmers,” says Korten. Whether Vitens is at odds with the farmers? “We certainly do not always agree with each other,” Korten acknowledges. “But we agree that we see a common task to retain water in an area.”