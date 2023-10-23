

The province of Overijssel previously rejected the enforcement request from FDF and a number of individual farmers, because they are not interested parties in the case and therefore cannot submit an enforcement request. A lawyer from the province explains at the hearing that it is not the objective of Farmers Defense Force to protect or manage nature, but that they stand up for the agricultural sector.

“Moreover, agriculture emits the majority of nitrogen, so that is the priority,” said the provincial lawyer. Discussions are now underway with Jumbo to see whether a so-called NB permit is still required.